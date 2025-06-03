India follows zero tolerance policy against terrorism: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said India firmly adheres to a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and all nations should come together in the global fight against the menace.

He underlined that “terrorism poses the greatest threat to global peace, stability, and human rights in today’s world.” To eliminate the menace of terrorism, all progressive nations must unite and develop a joint strategy, he added.

Speaking about the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Birla noted, “The attack aimed to disrupt India’s progress and social harmony. However, the courage, skill, and intelligence of Indian security forces thwarted these malicious intentions.” He said “under the ‘Operation Sindoor’ military campaign, India neutralized terrorist hideouts and eliminated the threat.”

He made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with José Pedro Aguiar-Branco, President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic in Lisbon. He is currently leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum being held in Brasilia, Brazil, from 3-6 June.

Birla recalled that the “relationship between India and Portugal is over 500 years old. This historical connection goes beyond trade and commerce and has fostered a strong people-to-people connection between our citizens.”

He added that “over the past five decades, our bilateral relations have significantly deepened. Today, India and Portugal are actively working to strengthen our shared cultural ties and pursue mutually beneficial development.”