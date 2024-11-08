India flexes military muscle with ‘Poorvi Prahar’ tri-services exercise along China border

Just days after reaching an agreement with China on de-escalation and patrolling along disputed areas in eastern Ladakh’s Demchok and Depsang, India is set to display its military prowess with a major tri-services exercise along its eastern border with China. This joint exercise, named “Poorvi Prahar,” will commence on November 10.

The exercise will showcase India’s latest advancements in surveillance technology, including the use of Swarm Drones, First Person View (FPV) Drones, and loiter munitions. According to a defence source, Poorvi Prahar aims to strengthen the coordination and readiness of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for Integrated Joint Operations in challenging mountainous terrain.

Running through November 18, the exercise will include advanced military assets such as fighter jets, reconnaissance planes, Chinook helicopters, Advanced Light Helicopters (Rudra), and the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzer artillery systems. Troops will hone their capabilities with these advanced technologies that enhance situational awareness, precision, and speed, adapting to the modern landscape of warfare.

Advertisement

To improve inter-service coordination, joint command structures will be set up to create a unified Common Operating Picture. These structures will leverage AI-driven analytics and satellite communications, further strengthening operational synergy.