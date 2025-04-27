India flexes maritime power after Pahalgam attack; Navy conducts multiple anti-ship missile firings in Arabian Sea

Amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the killings of 26 tourists by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, the Indian Navy carried out multiple anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea. The firings were part of the exercise aimed at demonstrating the combat readiness and capability to safeguard maritime interests.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy stated that the firings were conducted to revalidate and showcase the operational readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strikes.

“Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands Combat Ready, Credible and Future Ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests Anytime Anywhere Anyhow,” the post read.

As reported previously, on April 24, two days after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy’s warship INS Surat carried out a successful test firing of the medium-range surface-to-air missile (MR-SAM) air defence missile system in the Arabian Sea.

“Indian Navy’s latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Surat successfully carried out a precision cooperative engagement of a sea skimming target, marking another milestone in strengthening our defence capabilities,” the Indian Navy wrote on X.

Part of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, INS Surat, stands amongst the world’s largest and most sophisticated destroyers.