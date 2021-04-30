Amidst rising COVID-19 cases in India, the country extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations till May 31, 2021.

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st May, 2021,” the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

However, international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements will continue.

It is to be noted that all commercial passenger air services were were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. But domestic air services resumed from May 25, 2020.

India recorded 3,86,452 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,87,62,976, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 31,70,228.

With 3498 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,08,330. In the last 24 hours, 2,97,540 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,53,84,418.

(With IANS inputs)