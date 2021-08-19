India extends full support to the UK for successful COP26 to be held in Glasgow

Stating that India is always committed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC) Framework and its Paris Agreement, and will work constructively for successful and balanced outcome at COP26, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav extended India’s full support to the UK for COP26 to be held in Glasgow in November this year.

The Environment Minister had a detailed meeting with Alok Sharma, COP26 President-Designate, the UK in New Delhi today wherein they discussed issues relating to climate change, COP26, India-UK 2030 Roadmap, and other related matters.

“India believes that Climate actions must be nationally determined and strongly advocates that the differentiation and operationalization of flexibility provided in the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement for developing countries should be at the core of decision-making” emphasized Yadav reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on climate justice while fighting climate change.

The Environment Minister also mentioned the global initiatives spearheaded by India for tackling climate change viz. Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), Coalition on Coalition Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA).

COP26 President-Designate, UK, Alok Sharma sought the support of India on the COP 26 Initiatives launched by the UK and for a successful COP at Glasgow and acknowledged India’s leadership role. Both the leaders also exchanged views on important climate negotiation agenda items to be deliberated in the upcoming COP26 at Glasgow.