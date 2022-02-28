India extends ban on international commercial flights

India today extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till “further orders” as part of travel and visa restrictions related to Covid-19.

In a notification, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of international commercial passenger services to/from India.

“This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA,” it said.

Flights under the ‘Air Bubble’ agreement will also not be affected, the notification added.

The civil aviation regulator had last month extended the ban on scheduled international commercial flights till 28 February.