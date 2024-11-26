India expresses concern over bail denial to ISKCON leader in Bangladesh

India on Tuesday expressed ”deep concern” over the arrest and denial of bail to ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and renewed its appeal to the interim government in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

”We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The MEA said it is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings.

”We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” it added.

Meanwhile, in a post on ‘X’, ISKCON said Das has been arrested by the Dhaka Police on baseless charges, adding that the organisation has nothing to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. It also urged the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that ISKCON is a ”peace-loving Bhakti movement”.

It demanded that the Government of Bangladesh release Das immediately.