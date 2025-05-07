India exercised its right to respond to terror acts: Govt briefs the nation on ‘Operation Sindoor’

India has exercised its right to respond to dastardly acts of terror emanating from the neighbouring nation, the government said on Wednesday, hours after Indian armed forces destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, holding a press conference along with Colonel Sophia and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh on ‘Operation Sindoor’, said that India’s response to Pahalgam attacks was measured, calibrated and non-escalatory.

Vikram Misri said that Indian strikes were meant to dismantle and decimate terror infrastructure across the border, and there was no collateral damage in the precision strikes.

Describing Pakistan as a haven of terrorists, he said that the rogue nations continue to harbour them, despite being called out globally.

Citing the case of Sajid Mir, he said that the terrorists continue to enjoy immunity in Pakistan.

“Sajid Mir was declared dead, and after international pressure was built on Pakistan, he was brought to life again and arrested in Pakistan. This is the most glaring example of Pakistan’s support and nurturing of terror elements on its soil,” he said.

Misri further pointed out that the Pahalgam massacre was a planned act by Pakistan-based elements to derail the growing and flourishing economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

“J&K drew more than 23 million tourists last year. Fearful of losing their clout and separatism being replaced by tourism, they carried out the dastardly attack in the Valley,” he pointed out.

He said that the Pahalgam terror attacks created deep anger among the residents, not just locally but also across the country.

“The government of India initially took diplomatic measures to rein in Pakistan and today, as we all know, responded with deep precision strikes to eradicate hubs of terror in their territory,” he said.