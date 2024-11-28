India emerging as major defence manufacturing hub: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India is being developed as a major defence manufacturing hub and moving towards becoming a reliable defence partner and exporter.

She also said the country should be prepared to tackle any situation in a fast changing geopolitical environment, including national security challenges like cyber warfare and terrorism.

Addressing the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, in Nilgiris district, Murmu also stressed the need to develop a deep understanding of national and global scenarios as the geopolitical dynamics have changed the security landscape.

Advertisement

“The issue of climate change is acquiring a new dimension which needs to be understood and managed. Latest cutting edge technology needs to be applied. I am confident that our armed personnel officers will rise to the future challenges,” she said.

The president noted that in a fast changing geopolitical environment, one needs to be prepared to tackle any situation.

“Geopolitical dynamics have changed the security landscape and there is a need to develop a deep understanding of national and global situations. We not only have to secure our national interest but also prepare for new national security challenges like cyber warfare and terrorism,” she said.

Murmu commended the Defence Services Staff College for its contribution to training and educating the potential leaders of armed forces of India and friendly foreign countries and selected civilian officers.

“Over the past seven decades, it has played a major role in professionally grooming the middle level officers. It has the unique distinction of having a composite multi-service and multi-national group of student officers and a professionally enriched faculty,” she said.

India, she said, was rising and the world was acknowledging the country’s role in various sectors, including defence.

“India’s defence industry is rapidly adopting the latest technology and is moving ahead in line with the vision (of Prime Minister Narendra Modi) of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant),” she said.