India elected President of Asia-Pacific broadcast body 3rd time

India has been elected President of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development General Conference (AIBD-GC) for the 3rd successive term to lead the prestigious international organisation.

India has already served two terms as President of the broadcasting General Conference during 2018–2021 and 2021–2023.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Friday that India’s election to the prestigious position shows confidence of broadcasting organizations across Asia Pacific and the world on India, and that India can lead the way in providing new value to broadcasting.

The milestone achieved by India has happened for the first time in the history of AIBD, which is a 50 year-old organization.

Established in 1977 under the auspices of UNESCO, AIBD is a unique regional inter-governmental organization. Currently, it has 92 member organisations from across 44 countries, including 26 Government Members (countries) and 44 affiliate-organisations.

India is one of the founding members of AIBD and Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, is the representative body of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at AIBD.

The 21st General Conference & Associated Meetings 2023 (GC 2023) of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) was chaired by its President Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO Prasar Bharati, and concluded successfully from 02-04, October, 2023 in Port Louis, Mauritius.

The two-day Conference was mandated to achieve a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development.

Holding such prestigious post at an international broadcasting Institute not only reflects a strong trust of the international media in India and Prasar Bharati, but also lays the foundation for India to achieve strategically further milestones in the field of broadcasting, the Ministry said.