India dismisses Pannun’s lawsuit as unwarranted, unsubstantiated

India on Thursday firmly rejected the civil lawsuit filed by Khalistan supporter and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court, alleging the involvement of the government in an alleged plot to assassinate him.

Reacting to reports about the lawsuit at a media briefing here, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, ”As we’ve said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged. It doesn’t change our views about the underlying situation.”

He pointed out that the antecedents of the person behind this particular case are well known. ”I would also underline the fact that the so-called organisation that this person represents is an unlawful organisation, has been declared as such under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 and it has been done so on account of its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.”

Mr Misri’s remarks came even as media reports said the US court has sent summons to India following the lawsuit filed by Pannun. The summons name the Government of India, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former R&AW chief Samant Goel, R&AW agent Vikram Yadav, and businessman Nikhil Gupta. The summons demand a response from New Delhi and the mentioned officials within 21 days.

Meanwhile, Mr Misri asked if the Khalistan issue would figure during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden Joe Biden during their upcoming meeting in Washington. He said, ”Whatever issues are of mutual concern between India and America, we discuss them all. Whether any specific issue will be raised or not, I cannot say at this time, but I can definitely say that we will discuss all the issues.”