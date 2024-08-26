India diaspora a living bridge between India and US: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Indian diaspora in the United States as a ‘living bridge’ between India and the US, fostering close relations and goodwill between the two nations.

He was interacting with the Indian diaspora from Memphis, Atlanta, Nashville, and other nearby areas on the last day of his four-day visit to the US.

Mr Singh lauded the achievements of the Indian community in the US and hailed its contribution to society, science and economy.

Advertisement

He also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian community in establishing an exhibit of Mahatma Gandhi and placing two honorary ‘Gandhi Way’ street signals near the National Civil Rights Museum on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

He underlined India’s growth story in the last decade and the country’s immense potential.

The defence minister also visited the National Civil Rights Museum and interacted with the Indian community in Memphis, Tennessee on the last day of his tour. The National Civil Rights Museum traces the history of the civil rights movement in the US from the 17th century to the present and is built around the site of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in 1968. It also has a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, acknowledging his inspiration for non-violent struggle.

Mr Singh’s landmark visit saw the US approving a possible foreign military sale of anti-submarine warfare sonobuoys and related equipment to India at an estimated cost of $ 52.8 million for the multi-mission MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.

During the course of his visit, he had significant meetings with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other key officials during which the two sides deliberated on the evolving geopolitical situation and the ongoing defence industrial collaboration between the two countries.