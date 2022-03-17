India has to develop at a fast pace: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined that India has to increase its role and develop itself at a fast pace in the new post-pandemic world order.

The world, he said, was looking towards India at this juncture of the 21st century.

The PM was addressing the valedictory function of the 96th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) via video conferencing. He also inaugurated the academy’s new sports complex and dedicated a revamped “Happy Valley Complex” to the nation.

He asked the officers to keep in mind the importance of the current period with a special focus on the ‘biggest goal of the 21st century’ i.e. the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Modern India. “We can’t afford to lose this opportunity”, he said.

Referring to the views of Sardar Patel on civil services, the PM said that sense of service and duty has been an integral part of the training. “In all your years of service, these factors of service and duty should be the measure of your personal and professional success”, he added.

The PM impressed upon the officers the need to embrace the experience from the field as real feel of the issues in the files came from the field. “You don’t have to work for numbers but for the lives of the people”, he told them.

He was of the view that the officers should always go to the root cause of the problems and rationale of the rules in order to give permanent solutions.

“In this period of Amrit Kaal, we have to take ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ to the next level. That is why today’s India is moving ahead with the spirit of ‘Sabka Prayas’,” he added

Modi gave the officers the task of identifying 5-6 challenges of their districts at the local level and working for those issues. He said identification of the challenges was the first step in the direction of tackling them.