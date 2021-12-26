India deploys INS Kesari in Mozambique sea territory

India deployed its yet another naval ship INS Kesari in the Port of Maputo in Mozambique to strengthen its naval security by deploying Indian Navy ships in friendly countries.

This is the 18th such deployment in consonance of India’s vision of Naval security and Growth for all regions, said a senior officer of the Defence Ministry here on Sunday.

These deployments were conducted in solidarity with India’s extended Maritime Neighborhood and highlights the importance accorded by India to these special relationships, the officer said.

India has also shipped 500 Tons of food aid using the ship INS Kesari to support the efforts of the Government of Mozambique to cope with the ongoing drought and concurrent challenges of the pandemic, he said.