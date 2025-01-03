India declines comments on Dhaka’s request to extradite Sheikh Hasina

India on Friday declined to say anything on Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

”A week back, I had confirmed that we had received a communication from the Bangladesh authorities in respect to former PM Sheikh Hasina. Further than that, I have nothing to add at this point in time,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Bangladesh submitted an extradition request through a Note Verbale on December 21, 2024, via its High Commission in New Delhi. However, experts consider this diplomatic tool too informal for sensitive matters like extradition.

Reports say Bangladesh has failed to fulfill key formalities required to advance the extradition process. Additionally, Hasina retains legal options to challenge the request under India’s laws. Thus far, she has not exercised these rights.

Hasina fled Dhaka and sought refuge in India after stepping down in the wake of nationwide student-led protests sparked the collapse of her 25-year tenure.

Meanwhile, on the denial of bail by Bangladesh court to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu monk and spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, the MEA spokesperson said India hopes the individuals will get a fair trial in the neighbouring country.