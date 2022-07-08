Follow Us:
India declares one-day mourning for Shinzo Abe

Abe,  67, sucummbed to his injuries after being shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara.

SNS | New Delhi | July 8, 2022 3:31 pm

Shinzo abe, India, mourning

(File Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

As Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passes away on Friday, India declared a day’s mourn as a mark of respect on Saturday, 9 July.

In view of the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech on Friday in Nara, western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

As per the media reports, Abe was in “critical condition” after he was shot at while addressing an election campaign rally in Nara city, according to media reports.

Abe, who collapsed after apparently being shot in the chest while delivering a speech as part of election campaign was rushed to hospital and had reported to be in “cardiopulmonary arrest.”

Expressing shock over Abe’s demise, Modi tweeted, “I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe.”

Modi also shared a recent picture in his Twitter account with Abe.

Modi also tweeted that little did he know it was his last meeting with former Japan PM.

Modi stated Abe made great contribution in elevating Indo-Japan relationship.

TAGS :

