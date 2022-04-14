India Declares AlUmar-Mujahideen founder Ahmed Zargar, a terrorist

On Wednesday, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, founder and chief commander of AlUmar-Mujahideen, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. He was one of the terrorists released in the 1999 hijacking incident of the Indian Airlines Flight (IC-814), in exchange for the hostages.

The gazette notification further stated that “Zargar is a threat to peace, not only to India but across the world, with his contacts and proximity to radical terrorist groups like the AlQaeda and Jaish-Mohammed. And he has been associated with the ‘Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front’ terror outfit and had gone to Pakistan for acquiring illegal arms and ammunition training.”

Zargar’s terrorist group AlUmar-Mujahideen is likewise designated as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the UAPA, 1967, as per the notification.