Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told an audience in Paris that India has dealt with the “worst crisis in decades” on its border with China with “firmness and maturity”.

Shringla spoke at the Institut Français des Relations Internationales (IFRI) underlined “respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty”, and “peaceful resolution of disputes”.

He described India and France as “strong partners” in the Indo-Pacific.

The Foreign Secretary’s visit is significant at a time when France has witnessed religious violence and the Indian Prime Minister has extended his support to France.

Yesterday, Shringla met his counterpart, Francois Delattre, Secretary-General in the French Foreign Ministry.

The Indian Embassy said they had “a dialogue with great convergence” and “extraordinary breadth and depth”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended support to France over the recent violence by saying, “India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.”

PM Modi’s response comes after the second set of attacks in Nice and Jeddah.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today’s heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism.”

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has reached Paris on Thursday on a scheduled visit and met Macron’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne.

Speaking at the Institut Français des Relations Internationales (IFRI) in Paris, Shringla said: “India and France face similar non-traditional security threats in the form of radicalism and terrorism…The fight today is not against specific communities or individuals but against a radical politico-religious ideology that attempts to negate the progress made by secular democracies, particularly when it involves the equality of all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity, and the rights of women…Such forces seek to destabilize pluralist societies.”

“It was horrifying to hear about the two recent terrorist incidents in France, one of which, as is very often the case, had its origins in our western neighbourhood – Pakistan. The civilised world needs to act together and act with firmness to address this threat to our cherished democratic value systems,” he said.