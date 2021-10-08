India and Croatia join hands to promote Ayurveda in Europe

India has joined hands with Croatia to do research and development in the field of Indian traditional medicine systems and promote Ayurveda in Europe.

The government of Croatia (one of the best tourist destinations in Europe) is planning to package Indian Ayurveda and Yoga along with its tourism. One of the goals is to connect European members for a more comprehensive offer of health and tourism products, said Dr. Vladimir Mozetič, President of the Management Board of the Cluster, Irena PeršićŽivadinov, who signed the MoU on behalf of the Croatia government.

The Ministry of Ayush said that it has entered into an agreement with the Croatia Heal Ministry for academic collaboration in the Indian traditional medicine system. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA)—an autonomous body under the Ayush Ministry and Croatia’s Kvarner Health Tourism Cluster.

The agreement is considered to be very significant as it would help in promoting the Indian traditional medicine system in European countries. “The MoU with Croatia is a significant step towards bolstering India’s ties with other countries and promoting academic research, clinical and educational activities, medical education, training, and competency building,” said a senior officer of the Ayush Ministry.

As per the MoU, the two sides would undertake academic activities in the field of Ayurveda in collaboration with the identified institutions. “There will be close cooperation and collaboration on research, including study design and execution, developing evidence-based guidelines for integrating Ayurvedic principles and practices with modern medicine, conducting lectures, workshops, seminars and conferences, and other such activities on Ayurveda,” the Ministry said.