India on course to become global hub for medicines: DCGI

India is heading towards becoming a ‘global hub for medicines.’ This was claimed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr. VG Somani.

Speaking at the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) annual Conclave, he said, “there has been a fourfold increase in applications of the investigational new drugs in the country. We are getting the applications of the investigational new drugs. Earlier, there used to be hardly 5-10 applications. At present, there are 23 applications in the pipeline for the investigational new drug and this is a great achievement of our country.”

DCGI Official said that the “Made in India” drugs will have an important effect and hit the world differently in upcoming years.

He said that India has been in regular contact with the WHO and all regulators of the world. And explained how drug controllers work while taking decisions about vaccines and drugs.

“India has been recognized as a ‘Pharmacy of the world’ and we want to become the well-managed pharmacy of the entire world so that our potential can be recognized,” he further added.