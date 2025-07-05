CM praise for state’s healthcare initiatives

More than six crore people have taken advantage of tele medicines and received advice from specialist doctors across the state.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her X handle wrote: “Swasthya Ingit has taken specialist healthcare to the remotest corners of Bengal, saving lives, time and cost for millions. We look forward to contributing further to Bengal’s journey towards inclusive and accessible healthcare.”

Advertisement

After coming to power in 2021, Miss Banerjee made healthcare free in state run hospitals. People from neighbouring states as well as countries are receiving treatment in government hospitals. The infrastructure in all government hospitals has been improved as Calcutta Medical College and Hospital and SSKM Hospital have received national recognition for doing research in various diseases particularly diabetes in children. The research on cancer carried out at the SSKM hospital has received global recognition.

Advertisement

Tele medicine has helped lakhs of people living in the rural areas to get advice from specialist doctors. Senior doctors working in different state-run hospitals examine the prescriptions and give advice. They do follow up treatment. This has saved time and money for the people residing in far off places.

Swasthya Sathi card introduced by the state government has provided free medical treatment in many private healthcare establishments. The card is issued in the name of the senior most woman member of the family. It is a major step towards women empowerment.

The state government has set up super specialty hospitals in the districts which has helped thousands of people living in the districts.

The general wards in state run hospitals are cleaned every day and special cleaning is carried out once in a week. Bed linen is changed every alternate day. The medicine shops set in state-run hospitals are giving medicines at much cheaper prices.