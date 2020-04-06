India on Monday saw the highest surge in Coronavirus death toll so far as it crossed the 100-mark, registering 32 fatalities in the last 24 hours alone. It also reported 693 fresh cases, which is also the highest single day jump so far, taking the total number of infections above 4000.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded 4067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus including 109 deaths.

Of the total infections, 3,666 are active cases and 292 have been cured/discharged/migrated people.

Meanwhile, amid criticism for not reaching out to the Opposition even as the country faced a grave health crisis and a 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime ministers and presidents of the country.

The chunk of cases in India have been connected to the religious gathering at Nizamuddin, links to which have been traced across 17 states so far.

Maharashtra leads the country with maximum number of cases, Tamil Nadu stands second while Delhi is at the third spot.

Meanwhile, Tablighi Jamaat attendees continue to be tested positive across the country.

The Health Ministry has released an aggressive containment plan for large outbreaks of COVID-19, which includes buffer zones and sealing off areas for nearly a month. The government made the containment plan after clusters posing high risk of further spread of COVID-19 emerged in several states. The strategy is meant to contain the highly contagious disease caused by a novel Coronavirus, first detected in China in December, within a defined geographical area by early detection of cases, breaking the chain of transmission and thus preventing its spread to new areas.

On Sunday night, millions switched off lights and lit diyas (earthen lamps) and candles, burst firecrackers, chanted slogans and shouted and cheered from their balconies, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to “challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis”.

The global tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases has reached 1.27 million and the death toll is inching close to the grim milestone of 70,000 according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource centre.

The five countries with most cases as of Sunday are United States (337,274), Spain (131,646), Italy (128,948), Germany (100,123) and France (93,780).

Around 9600 people have died already with US breaking global records of daily death toll. New York alone has recorded over 2200 deaths.