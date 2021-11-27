India conveys its anguish to Pakistan over 26/11 Mumbai attack trial

On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, India today again conveyed to Pakistan its “deep anguish” over lack of sincerity on the part of the neighbouring country to bring to justice the masterminds of the carnage.

A senior diplomat of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) where Indian officials handed over to him a Note Verbale, asking the government in Islamabad to expedite the trial of the masterminds of the attack.

India also asked Pakistan to abide by its commitment of not allowing the use of territories under its control for terrorism against India.

”It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with (the Government of) Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” the Pakistani diplomat was told.

Later at his media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ”The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistani territory. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan had gone on record and admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan’s soil.”