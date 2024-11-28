India continues to have challenging ties with Canada: Govt

India has had, and continues to have a challenging relationship with Canada primarily because of the political space provided by Ottawa to extremist and secessionist elements who advocate an anti-India agenda and have been misusing Canadian freedoms to carry out violent activities that threaten this country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said respect for each other’s concerns, territorial integrity, and sovereignty are the prerequisites for any stable relationship. “In this regard, the Government of India has repeatedly urged the Canadian government to take prompt and effective action against anti-India elements operating from its soil,” he added.

The minister gave examples like the glorification of the assassination of Indian leaders, threats to current political leadership and Indian diplomats, disrespect and vandalization of places of worship, and espousing the balkanisation of India by holding so-called ‘referendums’.

Mr Singh said the welfare and security of Indian nationals, who are living, working, and studying in Canada remain of utmost importance to the Government of India.

Issues faced by Indian nationals in Canada are brought to the notice of the Canadian authorities wherever they arise for swift redressal, he said.