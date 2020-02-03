India reported a third case of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on Monday with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection, the Health Ministry said.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, in a special mention in the Kerala Assembly, said a third case has tested positive for Coronavirus and is under isolation at Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod district.

The condition of the youth, who was also a student in Wuhan — the epicentre of the outbreak — is said to be stable and is being closely monitored.

Earlier, two positive cases of novel Coronavirus were reported from Kerala.

In a response to a query regarding updates on Coronavirus submitted by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, the Minister said: “Before it, there were two positive cases — both medical students who were studying in Wuhan. They are at the Alappuzha and Thrissur Medical Colleges and are recovering well. We expect one more case to turn positive and there might be some more”.

“At present, there are no medicines for this, like it was when state came under Nipah and dengue attack. When we heard about the outbreak in Wuhan, we knew we had to take precautions as we had a good number of our students studying in China. We went forward based on the guidelines suggested by the World Health Organizations and ICMR. We are fully prepared to face the situation,” added Shailaja.

To date, 1,925 people under home observation and another 25 being observed in isolation at the various hospitals.

The minister said that the challenge is to trace people who have come from China which the state is doing at its level best.

The Kerala student, who has been admitted to the Thrissur Medical College is said to be stable and her condition is learnt to be “satisfactory”.

There are currently 20 people in Thrissur who are under observation in different hospitals.

The second case was reported from the Alappuzha district; a medical student who was also studying in Wuhan.

Kerala health minister has said that 120 people are under home quarantine in Alappuzha and advised that no public functions should be held at the houses of any of these people.

With the confirmation of a second positive case, the state government has decided to closely monitor all those arriving from the countries which have reported the deadly virus.

At least 324 Indian nationals have been evacuated so far from China amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The Union Health Ministry informed that since January 18, passengers are being screened for fever at the airport. They are also being given self-declaration forms. Apart from China, passengers coming from Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand are also being screened, said the Health Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened at 21 airports. The ministry is also doing community surveillance of passengers in 26 states.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a fresh travel advisory on Monday urging people to refrain from visiting China as the death toll touched 361, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the 2002-3 SARS outbreak.

The health ministry also informed that e-Visa facility for Chinese passport holders has been temporarily suspended and added that e-Visa already issued to Chinese nationals is not valid temporarily.