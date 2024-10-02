India concerned over situation in W Asia, advises its nationals to avoid travel to Iran

New Delhi on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. A day after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement here, said India is deeply concerned at the situation in West Asia and reiterates its call for restraint by all concerned and protection of civilians.

”It is important that the conflict doesn’t take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy,” the MEA added. While asking Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran, the government also asked those currently residing in the Islamic nation to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

ANI quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as saying in Washington that India is “very much” concerned at the possibility of a regional war in West Asia and that “any response by any country” has to take into account international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Israeli and Iranian embassies in the capital here following escalating tension between the two nations.