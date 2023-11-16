India concerned over clashes clashes near its border between Myanmar military and rebels

India on Thursday expressed deep concern over the clashes between Myanmar’s military and anti-junta forces close to the Indian border in Mizoram.

”We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border. Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence and restitution situation or resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press briefing

An offensive by Myanmar’s anti-junta groups has seen resistance fighters capture key towns and regions near the border with India in recent days. It has triggered concerns about the influx of refugees to the North eastern states of India.

The spokesperson confirmed that there has been a movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side. He also reiterated his call for the cessation of violence and a solution to the situation there. ”We want the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar,” he added.