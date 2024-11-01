India, China resume joint patrols in Demchok after four-year standoff, Depsang to follow suit

After four years of heightened tensions and the deadly clashes in the Galwan Valley that led to a military standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), joint patrols resumed in Demchok, eastern Ladakh, on Friday following an agreement for mutual disengagement.

Indian defence sources indicated that the patrols in the Depsang region are also expected to start shortly.

The renewed patrolling came close on the heels of Diwali, marked by a traditional exchange of sweets between Indian and Chinese troops at multiple LAC locations, including Chushul Maldo and Daulat Beg Oldi, celebrating the occasion as a step toward normalcy. This gesture followed a complete troop withdrawal from both sides along the eastern Ladakh border, an outcome of recent peace talks.

The 2020 clashes in the Galwan and Pangong Tso areas that cost the lives of 20 Indian soldiers prompted both countries to mobilise large contingents along the LAC. Disputes over infrastructure development in the Galwan River Valley, particularly a key road connecting India’s strategic Daulat Beg Oldi airbase, triggered tensions in this historically contested region.

On Friday, after verification procedures were completed, the joint patrols resumed in Demchok, and similar efforts are planned for Depsang. Troop activities are being carefully managed, with protocols in place to avoid misunderstandings and prevent future escalations. Surveillance along the LAC will continue, employing advanced technologies to uphold the disengagement agreement.

While these developments mark a milestone, talks remain ongoing to resolve standoffs in other contested areas, such as Galwan, Gogra Hot Spring, and Pangong Tso. In addition to troop reductions, ground-level communication at the brigadier level will help maintain order and reduce the likelihood of future tensions.