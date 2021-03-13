India and China today resolved to continue their dialogue both at diplomatic and military levels to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points in Eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

This would enable the two sides to look at broader deescalation of troops and work towards restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.

They also agreed that in the interim the two sides should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident.

The agreements came at the 21st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs.

The Indian delegation was led by Naveen Srivastava, Additional Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs while the Chinese delegation was headed by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides agreed to convene the 11th round of the senior commanders’ meeting at an early date so that they could work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas, the MEA said.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and had in-depth discussions on the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector.

They agreed that the completion of the disengagement in North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake provided a good basis for the two sides to work towards early resolution of these remaining issues.