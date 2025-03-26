India, China agree to continue efforts to resume direct flights, Mansarovar Yatra

India and China, on Wednesday, agreed to continue efforts to further facilitate and promote people-to-people exchanges, including arrangements for resumption of direct flights, interaction of media and think-tanks, and celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The two sides have made further progress on the modalities to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in 2025.

Mr Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), held a consultative meeting with Mr. Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this afternoon in Beijing.

”In today’s meeting, the two sides reviewed the action taken by them to implement the strategic direction as also the specific steps agreed in the meeting between Foreign Secretary and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister in January 2025 to stabilise and rebuild ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

They took positive note of the developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the leaders of India and China in October 2024. They noted that in the intervening period, the Foreign Ministers have met twice, while the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question have held their 23rd meeting. These high-level meetings have provided strategic guidance to stabilise and further develop relations.

The two sides also took stock of the planned exchanges and activities this year. They discussed resumption of dialogue mechanisms in a step-by-step manner to utilise them to address each other’s priority areas of interest and concern and move relations on to a more stable and predictable path.

The meeting came a day after the 33rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).