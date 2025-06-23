India charts new economic path with rising exports, FTAs, and investment inflows: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday highlighted India’s growing economic strength, which is driven by record export figures, new free trade agreements (FTAs), and a surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said India is forging a “new road to economic prosperity,” supported by a robust digital ecosystem, futuristic infrastructure, and streamlined, transparent processes. The government’s sustained focus on reducing compliance burden and enhancing ease of doing business has significantly empowered small businesses and improved investor confidence, he added.

“Development of state-of-the-art, futuristic infrastructure has been another highlight. The focus is squarely on empowering businesses and attracting greater investments,” Goyal stated.

According to data released by the Commerce Ministry, India’s total exports of merchandise and services in May 2025 stood at USD 71.12 billion — a 2.77 per cent year-on-year increase — despite global headwinds, including geopolitical tensions and the recent US tariff hikes.

The top five export destinations witnessing notable growth in May were Russia (48.11 per cent), Australia (35.36per cent), China (25.04 per cent), Germany (17.05 per cent), and the United States (16.93 per cent).

Goyal also reflected on the achievements of Vanijya Bhawan, India’s integrated hub for commerce and industry. Marking three years since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister credited the institution’s success to a committed workforce and effective execution of reforms.

“From senior officials to the cleanliness staff, each individual working here is helping script the memorable story of India’s trade and commerce,” he said, expressing gratitude to the “Vanijya Bhawan parivar.”

Emphasising India’s growing global appeal as an investment destination, Goyal said the country now attracts FDI from 112 countries — up from 89 in 2013–14. He noted that 100 per cent FDI is permitted through the automatic route in most sectors, underscoring India’s liberalized investment regime.

“India’s FDI success story is not only about impressive numbers but also a reflection of visionary reforms, policy clarity, and the global community’s trust in India’s economic future,” he said.

Goyal concluded with a call to act for deeper engagement with industry and global partners in pursuit of the government’s long-term development vision: Viksit Bharat 2047.