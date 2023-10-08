India celebrates Air Force Day: Modi says nation proud of air warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to air warriors and their families on Air Force Day, on Sunday.

“Best wishes to all air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. India is proud of the valour, commitment, and dedication of the Indian Air Force. Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe,” he wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings to all air warriors and their families on the occasion. “Our Air Force has been scaling greater heights. The nation is proud to have such a strong, courageous, and dynamic Air Force which is always prepared to face challenges. I salute our inspiring heroes who not only protect the skies but also remain in the forefront for humanitarian assistance,” she said.

Advertisement

Vice-President Jagdep Dhankhar saluted the brave men and women of IAF who soar through the skies, safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security. “May the Indian Air Force continue to defend our nation with the same dedication and exemplification of the highest standards of professionalism and courage that has been their hallmark for decades,” he said.

Chief of defence staff, General Anil Chauhan extended greetings and felicitation to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. “This momentous occasion marks nearly a century of unwavering dedication and unparalleled service of the IAF to the nation. As we celebrate this milestone, we also pay homage to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. Their courage, valour and dedication continue to inspire generations of Indians,” he said.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, with six Hawker Hart biplanes. IAF was initially known as the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF) and was part of the British Royal Air Force. The Royal Indian Air Force played an active role in World War II, supporting British forces in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The IAF has played an important role in all wars fought by the country, undertaken punitive air strikes, extricated the Indian diaspora from conflict zones and provided relief through Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster relief (HADR) missions within and beyond the borders. The IAF has a rich history of regular and successful engagements in international air exercises with friendly countries. It has adequately demonstrated interoperability with global Air Forces, thereby credibly establishing its capability to operate effectively in our immediate neighbourhood and also in our extended environment.

The IAF has encouraged capability development through indigenous defence production under “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. An appreciable effort has been put in towards capacity enhancement of force multipliers in the form of Electronic Warfare, harnessing Space and Cyber capabilities to fight tomorrow’s war, Artificial Intelligence-based Decision Tools and systems incorporating the latest technology like Swarm Unmanned Munition Systems, an outcome of successful Mehar Baba Drone competition conceptualized by the IAF.

The IAF is poised to embrace the challenges of the 21st century, with a commitment to modernisation, innovation, and international cooperation.