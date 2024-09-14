India calls for recognising culture as part of post-2030 global agenda

India Saturday advocated recognition of culture as a standalone goal in the post-2030 global development agenda, highlighting its transformative potential in driving economic growth, social inclusion, and sustainable development.

”This is in sync with India’s own cultural renaissance efforts, aimed at preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage while fostering innovation and creativity,” said Culture Secretary Arun Chawla at the ninth BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in St. Petersburg.

He emphasised the need to place culture at the heart of global development strategies, to use it as a tool for empowerment, inclusion, and mutual understanding.

Advertisement

The Indian official reiterated India’s commitment to harnessing the power of culture for sustainable development and global cooperation. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of convergence between Culture Creativity, Commerce and Collaboration for building an equal, sustainable and inclusive world.

He also stressed the importance of creative industries, innovation, and job creation, emphasizing the need for BRICS nations to leverage their collective cultural strengths to drive economic growth and social development. The promotion of people-to-people exchanges, grassroots cultural diplomacy, and education were also highlighted as key areas of focus for India’s cultural cooperation agenda.

The four-member Indian delegation for BRICS Culture Ministers meeting and International United Cultures Forum, led by Mr Chawla, included Joint Secretary Lily Pandeya, Yashveer Singh Director and Shah Faesal, Deputy Secretary Ministry of Culture.

By prioritising culture, India aims to strengthen BRICS nations’ collective response to global challenges, promote mutual understanding and respect, and create a more inclusive and culturally resonant global community.

This vision is in line with the BRICS spirit of cooperation and mutual support, and India’s leadership in cultural diplomacy is expected to play a significant role in shaping the grouping’s cultural agenda in the years to come.