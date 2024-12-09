India calls for peaceful & inclusive political process in Syria

India on Monday called for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime by opposition forces there.

”We are monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of ongoing developments. We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The statement said the Indian Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security.

The MEA had issued an advisory on Friday night advising Indian nationals to avoid all travel to Syria until further notification in view of the prevailing situation there.

Indians currently in Syria have been advised to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus. Those who could, were advised to leave the country by the earliest available commercial flights.