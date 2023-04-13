India calls for cessation of violence in Myanmar

India, on Thursday, expressed concern over the violence near Kanbalu Township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar and called upon the military junta in that country to resolve all issues peacefully.

According to reports, around 100 people, including women and children, have been killed after Myanmar’s military junta bombed the Kant Balu township in the Sagaing region on Tuesday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing, ”We have seen disturbing reports of violence on April 11 near Kanbalu Township in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar. As a neighbour and friend of the people of Myanmar, we have repeatedly called for the cessation of violence by all sides and a peaceful resolution of all issues. India reiterates its call for the return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar.”