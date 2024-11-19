India, Brazil to improve cooperation in energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and reaffirmed their commitment to improve cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence and agriculture.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Held talks with President Lula during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Complimented him on various efforts of Brazil during their G20 Presidency.”

“We took stock of the full range of bilateral ties between our nations and reaffirmed our commitment to improving cooperation in sectors like energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture and more,” Modi added.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also spoke about the meeting between PM Modi and the Brazilian President and said PM Modi assured India’s support to Brazil’s initiative of Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, “India-Brazil — Building ties with an important Global South partner. PM @narendramodi met President @LulaOficial of Brazil, on the sidelines of the #G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. He thanked President Lula for successfully hosting the #G20 Summit.”

In the post, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson further said, “PM assured India’s full support to Brazil’s initiative of ‘Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.’ Discussions focused on exploring opportunities for greater cooperation in renewable energy, biofuels, defence, agriculture, healthcare, and digital technology.”