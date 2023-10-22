Amid tussle with Congress, SP leader’s truce hint: ‘INDIA bloc’s mission far bigger than issues’

Amid tussle with the Congress over Madhya Pradesh “betrayal”, senior Samajwadi Party leader Ghanshyam Tiwari on Sunday said that the mission of Opposition’s INDIA bloc is far bigger than the issues of alliance partners and they will be set aside for greater good.

“INDIA is an alliance of parties on equal footing. It is an alliance of parties that have formidable support and leaders who have stood up for the people. This will face issues in finding agreement on issues, but the mission of the alliance is bigger than these issues the alliance partners may find. These issues will be set aside”, news agency ANI quoted Tiwari as saying.

His remarks, which came in the backdrop of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s accusation of “betrayal” against the Congress, are being as a sign of truce between the INDIA bloc partners.

Earlier, tension rose within the INDIA bloc after Congress’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai asked the SP to withdraw its candidates from Madhya Pradesh in favour of the grand old party saying they don’t have any base there.

Ajay Rai said, “If you (Akhilesh Yadav) are a part of the INDIA alliance, then you will have to see what the situation is in each state. In Madhya Pradesh, there is a fight between Congress and the BJP, so SP should be supportive (to Congress). They had only one MLA and there he also joined the BJP.”

In response, the Samajwadi Party (SP) boss slammed the Congress leader Ajay Rai for suggesting the SP should support his party in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav, upset over Congress “turning its back” on seat-sharing in Madhya Pradesh, said, “I want to tell the Congress, don’t talk about our party through your ‘Chirkut’ leaders.”

He further said he was unaware of the fact that the INDIA bloc has been formed at the national level to defeat the BJP and the alliance partners are not fighting together at the state level.