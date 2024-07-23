INDIA bloc to protest against Centre over Union Budget on Wednesday

The INDIA bloc will stage a protest against the BJP-led NDA government on Wednesday over the Union Budget-2024, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said: “Today, we had a detailed discussion on this budget.We will protest against this budget tomorrow outside the Parliament and raise our voice inside the Parliament.”

This budget is against the federal structure of India, he alleged. The MP also claimed that in the name of development, there was nothing in the budget.

“This is not the budget of the BJP. It is the budget of the country. But, they have presented it as if it is their budget,” added Tiwari.

Earlier in the day, several leaders from Opposition parties including Kharge and Gandhi reacted sharply to the Union Budget 2024 slamming the government for providing no “relief” to the common people.

They called it “Kursi Bachao Budget (Save the Chair Budget)” alluding to the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government’s overdependence on the support of the alliance partner for survival.