INDIA bloc fields RLP president Hanuman Beniwal on Nagaur LS seat

INDIA alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has fielded its president Hanuman Beniwal, presently sitting MLA from Khinwsar assembly seat, on Nagaur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan.

RLP General Secretary Manish Choudhary announced Beniwal’s name for this seat which will go on voting on April 26 in Rajasthan.

RLP was the alliance partner with the NDA government in LS-2019 but its president Beniwal, who was elected from Nagaur LS seats in 2019 LS Polls, left NDA after the farmers’ agitation. Beniwal’s RLP has widely contested last assembly polls-2023 in the state but he himself alone won the Khinwsar seat.

Beniwal is likely to contest the Nagaur LS seat against BJP’s Jyoti Mirdha in this poll scheduled for April 26.