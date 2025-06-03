INDIA bloc demands special Parliament session on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, Trump’s ceasefire claims

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday resolved to make a cohesive effort to push the Modi-government convene a special session of Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and subsequent developments, including US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan’s recent statement acknowledging “initial losses” of air assets due to tactical errors.

“The meeting which was attended by leaders of 16 constituents of the INDIA bloc demanded a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien told media persons after the meeting.

“All the parties have written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding a special session of Parliament,” Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha told media persons after the meeting asserting that opposition parties assert that the government is accountable to Parliament and, ultimately, to the people.

Asserting that the seven all-party delegations sent on a world tour by the government to present India’s stand on Operation Sindoor and against terrorism to the world, will be returning to India by the end of this week, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said, “The opposition is demanding a debate on this issue in a special session next week after their return.”

The 16 constituents of the INDIA bloc that attended today’s meeting included the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian Union Muslim League, Communist Party of India, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Kerala Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) did not attend the meeting.

Earlier, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary M A Baby among others also wrote separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to convene a special session of Parliament to address the de-escalation of hostilities with Pakistan and to enlighten the nation about the truth in US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of brokering India-Pakistan ceasefire and Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan’s claims that Indian fighter jets were shot down in a clash with Pakistan.

Leaders among others who attended today’s meeting included Congress’ Jairam Ramesh and Deependra Hooda, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav, RJD’s Manoj Jha, and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut.