‘INDIA bloc demanding HM’s statement on Parliament security breach’

The Congress said here on Friday that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Opposition parties are demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah should make a statement in both Houses on the recent security breach in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “For the last two days neither of the two Houses of Parliament functioned. MPs of the INDIA parties want the Home Minister to make a statement in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the December 13 security breach in Parliament.”

Accusing the BJP-led government of running away from its responsibility, Ramesh, who is the Congress’ Lok Sabha MP, said, “The government has not accepted the demand of the Opposition. This is the only reason that neither of the Houses could not function in the last two days. Until the home minister comes in both the Houses and makes a statement, there is little chance of Parliament resuming business.”

The MP said, “It is sheer arrogance characteristic of the home minister that he could find time last evening to talk to a TV channel on the serious security breach in Parliament but is refusing to make a statement in Parliament while it is in session.”

“This,” he said, “is a very serious security issue as the case was registered under the UAPA. Amit Shah should make a statement,” he said.

On the suspension of over a dozen MPs, Ramesh asked, “What was their mistake? They only demanded that the home minister should make a statement.”

Notably on Thursday Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar demanding a statement from the home minister.

Two intruders jumped into the Lower House of Parliament from the visitor’s gallery on Wednesday and released a coloured gas from the canisters they were carrying with them. Both the men were overpowered by the members of Lok Sabha present at the time and were later arrested.

The incident coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack in 2001.