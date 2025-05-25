‘The cat is out of the bag, DMK surrendered to BJP’: Vijay on Stalin’s Delhi trip

Joining the Opposition chorus in debunking Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the national capital for the Niti Aayog meet, during which he called on Prime Minister Modi, actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, on Monday, claimed that this clearly indicated the DMK’s meekly surrender to the BJP following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on TASMAC, in the alleged Rs 1000 crore liquor gate.

“When the reasons proffered by Chief Minister Stalin for boycotting the Niti Ayog meetings in the past remain the same, what has prompted him to make a somersault? The ED tightening its screws is the reason. Though the DMK government has secured a stay on the Eds probe into the liquor gate, it is only an interim relief and hence, the chief minister has been pushed to meet the powers that be to put an end to the ED’s action. The Niti Aayog conclave has come as an opportunity,” Vijay said.

“The cat is out of the bag, exposing the secret understanding between the DMK and the BJP. A closer look at the photograph of the Niti Aayog event where Stalin is seated in the front row along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu clearly shows this. It might seem as something normal, but it is not so, read Vijay’s statement released to the media and posted on ‘X,’ further asking whether the chief minister can vouch that the TASMAC liquor gate was not discussed with the Prime Minister?

“It is habitual for the DMK to release black balloons when in the Opposition and play ball with the BJP when in power. The reason for Stalin’s participation in this edition of the Niti Aayog meet was due to the compulsion to safeguard his son, which is known to even the common people. It might not be surprising that in the future, the DMK might enter into an alliance with the BJP,” he said.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK general Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami reiterated his charge that the ED raid in the liquor gate had forced Chief Minister Stalin to hold a white flag to the BJP and that was the reason for his participation in the Niti Aayog meet. “Rattled by the ED raids, he had gone to Delhi and not for securing the rights of the state. If it is for the state’s rights, why had he boycotted on earlier occasions” he asked.