Chhattisgarh CM unveils self-reliant Bastar vision at NITI Aayog meet, targets Rs 75 lakh crore economy by 2047

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today outlined the state’s bold long-term development vision at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, highlighting Bastar’s remarkable transformation. He noted that the region, once synonymous with Naxal violence, is now emerging as a national model of development, employment generation, and self-reliance.

During the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a visionary plan to transform Chhattisgarh into a Rs 75 lakh crore economy by the year 2047. This ambitious goal is to be achieved through the 3T Model: Technology, Transparency, and Transformation. The Chief Minister also emphasized that this plan aims to increase the state’s per capita income by ten times and added that the state government aims at doubling the state’s GSDP in the next five years.

As part of this long-term development agenda, the government has prepared a comprehensive strategy named the ‘Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision Document’, which outlines integrated plans for economic growth, social progress, and environmental sustainability.

He emphasized that the state administration is evolving into a more tech-enabled, transparent, and efficient system, with every government scheme being digitally tracked to guarantee timely and effective service delivery to citizens.

The Chief Minister affirmed that this model would not only elevate Chhattisgarh into the league of developed Indian states but also play a key role in advancing India’s broader goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

To drive the mission forward, the state has prioritized 13 key sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, IT, tourism, and skill development. Ten focused missions have been launched for effective implementation in these areas.

Emphasizing Bastar’s transformation, the Chief Minister said it is now emerging as a region full of opportunities. He shared that skill development centers have been established in Bastar and 32 surrounding blocks, where local youth are receiving training in fields such as computer literacy, healthcare, food processing, and technical trades. “Today, children who once gathered firewood in the forests are learning to operate machines and use laptops,” he remarked.

He further highlighted the surge in investments flowing into the region, noting that the establishment of the country’s first semiconductor unit and an AI data center in Nava Raipur is creating new avenues of employment for the youth of Bastar and the entire state. “Bastar is now poised to become a hub for ‘Make in India’ – a place where innovation, industry, and opportunity converge,” the Chief Minister added.

Addressing the issue of Naxalism, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to make Chhattisgarh completely Naxal-free by March 2026. He noted that comprehensive rehabilitation, skill training, and self-employment programs are being rolled out for surrendered Naxals.

In Bastar, tribal communities are now gaining access to markets, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities, with local products driving new avenues for livelihood. Significantly, Bastar’s Dhudmaras village has earned international recognition, being named one of the “Best Tourism Villages” by the United Nations.

The Chief Minister underscored significant strides in infrastructure development, noting that the state’s railway network is being expanded from 1,100 km to 2,200 km, while more than Rs 21,000 crore has been invested in upgrading national highways. With the introduction of cargo services at Raipur Airport, Chhattisgarh is now on track to emerge as a key logistics hub in the region.

He emphasised that the state is rich in mineral resources such as steel, coal, dolomite, and lithium. The state plans to boost its steel production capacity from 28 to 45 million tonnes by 2030 and also scale up power generation to become the first in the country. Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country to successfully auction a lithium block, an essential resource for electric vehicles and the green energy transition.

Chief Minister Sai informed that the state has introduced more than 350 policy reforms to improve governance. Among these, land registrations can now be conveniently completed online for a nominal fee of just Rs 500. Additionally, the new Industrial Policy provides special incentives to encourage the establishment of play schools, hospitals, and colleges in rural communities.

The meeting held at Bharat Mandapam, carrying the central theme: “Viksit Rajya, Viksit Bharat @2047” was attended by the Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of various states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, members of the Governing Council.

Key Highlights from Chhattisgarh’s Roadmap presented at NITI Aayog

1. Chhattisgarh – The Backbone of India’s Energy and Industry: The state is a major supplier of coal, steel, and cement, powering homes and industries across the country, reinforcing India’s overall development and industrial growth.

2. Agriculture and Forests – Boosting Rural Livelihoods: Significant advancements in farming, fisheries, and forest-based produce are increasing incomes for farmers and tribal communities, promoting rural prosperity and self-reliance.

3. A New Chapter in Tribal Rights: Simplified land ownership rights for tribal families enhance their security and dignity, marking a crucial step toward social justice.

4. Tourism – Bringing New Hope to Rural Villages: The HHH Model – Hospitality, Housing, and Handicrafts – will create employment opportunities for rural women and artisans, fuelling economic growth and elevates Chhattisgarh’s cultural presence globally.

5. Digital Governance for Speed and Transparency: Adopting the 3T Model (Technology, Transparency, Transformation) has made government services faster, cleaner, and more accountable, building public trust and curbs corruption.

6. Policy Leadership from a Resource-Rich State: Chhattisgarh is emerging as a frontrunner in governance and reform, aligning with PM Modi’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.” Over 350 reforms have been implemented.

7. Enhanced Connectivity via Roads and Air: With an investment of Rs 21,380 crore in national highways and the expansion of Jagdalpur, Bilaspur, and Ambikapur airports, the state is now better connected to the nation and the world.

8. Railway Expansion Revolution: In the past 161 years, only 1,100 km of rail lines were laid. Under PM Modi’s leadership, this is set to double to 2,200 km by 2030.