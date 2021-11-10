India asks developed nations to help introduce innovative technologies

India asked the developed nations to help in introducing innovative technologies for its ‘Integrated Bio refineries’ to promote affordable clean energy solutions.

Addressing the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) for the ‘Mission Innovation’ Initiative, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said, “India is actively engaged in collaborative efforts to catalyse inspiring innovation goals that would lead to affordable and scale-up clean energy solutions”.

He further urged the global clean energy community to make every effort to ensure global engagement in this Mission to achieve the mission’s universal objectives on time.

The Minister said through ‘Mission Innovation’, India and Netherland aimed to leverage their extensive experience in research and innovation and support the start-up ecosystem. He further sought international collaborations for its “Mission Integrated Biorefineries” to encourage green energy solutions.

He said the Mission would bring together a dynamic and delivery-focused alliance of countries, the private sector and research institutes to accelerate innovation in renewable fuels, chemicals, and materials for a low-carbon future.