India asks Canada to prevent misuse of free speech, prevent attacks on worship places

India has asked Canada to take stringent measures to prevent attacks on religious worship places and address the issue of hate speech. During the United Nations Human Rights Council Review meeting, Indian diplomat shared their insights and recommendations for Canada.

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain also noted the enactments such as the National Housing Strategy Act and the Accessible Canada Act to combat the menace human trafficking.

“We note the enactment of the National Housing Strategy Act, Accessible Canada act, and National strategy to combat human trafficking,” said Hussain while addressing the UNHRC review meeting.

Advertisement

The Indian diplomat also recommended that Canada prevent misuse of freedom of expression by strengthening it’s domestic framework. He also urged the Ottawa to take action against individuals and groups promoting extremism and prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, and enhance measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.

“India recommends the following to Canada – further, strengthen the domestic framework to prevent misuse of freedom of expression, for inciting violence and disallow activities of groups that are promoting extremism; effectively prevent attacks on places of worship of religious and racial minorities, strengthen legislative and other measures to address hate crimes and hate speech,” he said.

The recommendations comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated terrorist by New Delhi in 2020.

Canada considered Nijjar an activist and his anti-India activities, according to Ottawa were freedom of expression.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of having a role in his extra-judicial killing. The accusations triggered a massive diplomatic row between India and Canada. New Delhi termed the allegations “absurd and politically motivated” and demanded evidence from the Canadian PM to back his claims.