India and Spain hold 5th joint working group meeting to strengthen defence cooperation

The 5th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting between the Ministry of Defence of India and Spain took place here on Thursday. The meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation, and Brigadier General Paulino Garcia Diego, Special Advisor on Defence Diplomacy to the Secretary General of Defence Policy from Spain.

The two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed plans for expanding joint activities, with a particular focus on the maritime domain. Both nations agreed to strengthen their collaboration in defence, especially in the areas of technology and armament production, paving the way for further integration of defence strategies and capabilities.

A key highlight of the meeting was the ongoing C295 Project, which is a collaboration between Airbus Spain and Tata Advanced Systems Limited. This project, which is India’s first Make-in-India initiative in the defence aircraft sector, has proven to be a catalyst for deeper engagement between Indian and Spanish defence companies. The successful project has encouraged both countries to explore more opportunities to collaborate, particularly in the aerospace sector.

The discussions underscored the growing synergy between India and Spain in defence, with both nations keen on building a robust partnership in key strategic areas such as technology, armament production, and maritime security.