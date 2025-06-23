India and Kenya unveil commemorative pillar honouring WWI soldiers

The India-Africa Commemorative Pillar at Mile 27, Taita Taveta County, Kenya, was jointly unveiled on Monday by the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, and the Cabinet Secretary for Defence of the Republic of Kenya, Roselinda Soipan Tuya, EGH.

The ceremony paid tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of the unknown Indian and African soldiers who laid down their lives during World War I in the East African theatre.

The pillar not only honours the memory of the fallen but also stands as a testament to the rich and intertwined military history of the two nations.

This initiative further strengthens the robust and growing India-Kenya defence partnership, which is founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a common commitment to peace and global security.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the initiative was conceived by the High Commission of India in Kenya and brought to fruition with financial support from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The project was executed in close coordination with the Kenya Defence Forces and officials of Taita Taveta County.

The event was attended by senior leadership from the Kenya Defence Forces, dignitaries from Taita Taveta County, the Indian Ministry of Defence delegation, and members of the diplomatic and military communities.