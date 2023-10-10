India and Italy sign Defence accord

India and Italy have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of defence to promote bilateral cooperation in varied defence domains. These include security and defence policy, R&D, education in the military field, maritime domain awareness, sharing of defence information and industrial cooperation, including co-development, co-production and setting up of joint ventures.

The agreement was inked after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Italian Defence Minister Mr Guido Crosetto in Rome last evening on the first leg of his two-nation visit to Italy and France.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a host of defence cooperation issues, including training, sharing of information, maritime exercises and maritime security. The focus was on the opportunities in defence industrial cooperation, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said.

The two ministers discussed the complementary capacities of India and Italy in defence and the possibilities of joint development. Mr Singh suggested fostering the interaction of the Indian start-ups with the Italian defence companies.

Earlier, the Indian minister was presented with a Guard of Honour at Villa Madama on his arrival.