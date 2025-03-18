India and France to conduct 23rd edition of VARUNA naval exercise

The 23rd edition of the bilateral naval exercise VARUNA, symbolising the robust maritime partnership between India and France, is scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22. Since its inception in 2001, VARUNA has been a key platform for enhancing naval interoperability and operational coordination between the two nations.

This year’s exercise will feature a dynamic range of maritime operations across sub-surface, surface, and air domains. Notably, the Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant and the French Navy’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carriers will participate, accompanied by their respective fighter aircraft, destroyers, frigates, and an Indian Scorpene-class submarine, showcasing the combined naval strength of both countries.

Advertisement

VARUNA 2025 will include advanced air defence drills and high-intensity fighter exercises, such as mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, aimed at refining tactical and operational capabilities. The exercise will also feature anti-submarine warfare drills to enhance underwater domain awareness, surface warfare operations demonstrating synchronised fleet manoeuvres, and maritime patrol aircraft operations to improve situational awareness. Additionally, replenishment-at-sea exercises will strengthen logistical cooperation between the two navies.

Advertisement

By facilitating the exchange of best practices and bolstering mutual understanding, VARUNA 2025 reaffirms the ability of both nations to operate seamlessly in complex maritime scenarios. The exercise underscores their shared commitment to maintaining a free, open, and secure maritime environment, reinforcing the deep-rooted bonds between the Indian and French Navies in ensuring regional and global maritime security.