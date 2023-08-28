India Agritech Summit Boosts Sustainable Farming with Tech Innovations

The India Agritech Summit took place today at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi. The summit’s primary focus was on harnessing technology to boost agricultural productivity, enhance supply chain management, and promote sustainable farming practices.

Amitabh Kant, the G20 chaperone, delivered the keynote speech, emphasizing the significance of digitizing agriculture and its pivotal role in ushering in a forthcoming green revolution. He stressed the need for transforming the agricultural sector into a data-centric and adaptable system capable of effectively addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

Hosted under India’s G20 Presidency, the event brought together visionaries, experts, and stakeholders from across the globe. They will brainstorm innovative approaches for shaping the future of agriculture. They are representatives from the agricultural sector, farmer associations, and FPOs. Participants from seven G20 countries, agri-tech startups, global delegates, and investors, actively participated in the event.

Advertisement

The summit featured panel discussions that delved into various agricultural topics, including the integration of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture. Delegates from different countries engaged in conversations about agricultural practices in their respective nations and compared them with those in India.

Within the India Agritech Summit, significant achievements, innovations, and initiatives shaping the future of agriculture were recognized.

Healthgena, a Saudi Arabia-based company that supports startups, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jagriti Yatra, a non-profit initiative. The purpose of this agreement is to oversee the implementation of the Jagriti Startup20 G20 Yatra 2023 program.

This program will bring together 50 to 70 delegates from G20 nations. It will facilitate interactions with experts and leaders at designated locations across India. Participants will collaborate on case studies and projects aligned with G20 priorities, fostering creative solutions to global challenges.